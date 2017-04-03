RSVP unveils cast for a Look Homeward...

RSVP unveils cast for a Look Homeward, Angela

18 hrs ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

RSVP Community Theatre is pleased to announce casting for "Look Homeward, Angel" by Ketti Frings to be produced Friday-Sunday, April 28-30, and Friday-Sunday, May 5-7, at Sunset Theatre in downtown Asheboro. Presented as staged reading under the direction of Alisa Smith McNeil, this Pulitzer Prize play brings to life Thomas Wolfe's novel of the same name.

Asheboro, NC

