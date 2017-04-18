RCC to hold pottery sale

Randolph Community College's Pottery students will host a pottery sale Friday-Saturday, May 5-6, in the JB and Claire Davis Corporate Training Center in the CEIC building, 413 Industrial Park Ave., Asheboro. Hours will be from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.

