RCC names center after Comer

Around 60 Randolph Community College and RCC Foundation leaders, employees and supporters were present at the unveiling of the Martha Luck Comer Conference Center name on April 6 at RCC's Asheboro campus. They included RCC Board of Trustees members, RCC Foundation board members, community leaders and friends and family of Martha Luck Comer Johnson, who was honored for her long-time support of the college and the foundation.

