RCC inducts 66 into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society

On Saturday, April 8, Beta Theta Rho, the local Five Star Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Randolph Community College, welcomed 66 new members during its Spring Induction Ceremony which took place in the R. Alton Cox Learning Resources Center auditorium on the Asheboro campus. Once the inductees were seated, Davin Rammani, Beta Theta Rho treasurer, lead the Pledge of Allegiance, which was followed by an invocation by Sherry Underwood, president of Beta Theta Rho.

