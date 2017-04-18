RCC inducts 66 into Phi Theta Kappa H...

RCC inducts 66 into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

On Saturday, April 8, Beta Theta Rho, the local Five Star Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Randolph Community College, welcomed 66 new members during its Spring Induction Ceremony which took place in the R. Alton Cox Learning Resources Center auditorium on the Asheboro campus. Once the inductees were seated, Davin Rammani, Beta Theta Rho treasurer, lead the Pledge of Allegiance, which was followed by an invocation by Sherry Underwood, president of Beta Theta Rho.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 17 Shindman213 69
Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12) Apr 15 former student 31
News Asheboro police serve search warrant and seize ... (Apr '13) Apr 11 Efraim Shultz The... 2
Tiffany Stephens Hit & Run Apr 2 RGS 1
men who cheat and liars (Jun '13) Mar 29 Tad Rogers 18
I still love you (Jul '15) Mar 29 Tad Rogers 3
hot girl nice azz Mar 29 Tad Rogers 4
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,373 • Total comments across all topics: 280,490,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC