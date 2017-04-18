RCC Equality Club honors Earth Day wi...

RCC Equality Club honors Earth Day with tree planting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Randolph Community College's Armadillo Equality Club planted a Japanese maple tree in Azalea Park on the Asheboro campus on Wednesday to honor Earth Day. Earth Day is an annual event, observed on April 22, that celebrates the planet's environment and raises public awareness about pollution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07) Apr 17 Shindman213 69
Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12) Apr 15 former student 31
News Asheboro police serve search warrant and seize ... (Apr '13) Apr 11 Efraim Shultz The... 2
Tiffany Stephens Hit & Run Apr 2 RGS 1
men who cheat and liars (Jun '13) Mar 29 Tad Rogers 18
I still love you (Jul '15) Mar 29 Tad Rogers 3
hot girl nice azz Mar 29 Tad Rogers 4
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,790 • Total comments across all topics: 280,460,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC