RCC Equality Club honors Earth Day with tree planting
Randolph Community College's Armadillo Equality Club planted a Japanese maple tree in Azalea Park on the Asheboro campus on Wednesday to honor Earth Day. Earth Day is an annual event, observed on April 22, that celebrates the planet's environment and raises public awareness about pollution.
