Randolph County Court Results, 4-16-17

* Lea Naomi Nichols, 33, 137 Red Maple Drive, Kannapolis, guilty of driving with license revoked, sentenced to 120 days suspended sentence in Misdemeanor Confinement Program, 12 months supervised probation, sentenced to 2 days active sentence in Randolph County Jail on schedule set by probation officer with credit for time served to be completed within 45 days. Probation transferred to Cabarras County.

