RAG class helps you create, use your own drop spindle
On Saturday, May 6, from 10a.m.-noon, Grace McFetters will teach a drop spindle class at Randolph Arts Guild, 123 Sunset Ave., Asheboro. Drop spindles have been documented back to first century A.D. It is an instrument that takes raw fiber and twists it into string, rope or even yarn.
