Preddy planes on display at air museu...

Preddy planes on display at air museum Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Preddy, who was from Greensboro, was one of the top flying aces during World War II. While leading the 328th Fighter Squadron of the 352nd Fighter Group, he was downed by friendly fire during the Battle of the Bulge on Christmas Day 1944.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Asheboro police serve search warrant and seize ... (Apr '13) Apr 11 Efraim Shultz The... 2
Tiffany Stephens Hit & Run Apr 2 RGS 1
men who cheat and liars (Jun '13) Mar 29 Tad Rogers 18
I still love you (Jul '15) Mar 29 Tad Rogers 3
hot girl nice azz Mar 29 Tad Rogers 4
25 Years ago TODAY "THE SHOT" .. 25 YEARS LATE... Mar 28 Reality 1
Keith Collins Mar 24 In the know 1
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,358 • Total comments across all topics: 280,319,838

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC