Pedestrian struck in Sheetz parking lot Updated at

According to a report from the Asheboro Police Department, Tony Anthony Smith, 35, of Jackson Springs, was walking from the gas pumps to the store at 1065 E. Dixie Drive, Asheboro, when a car backed into him from a parking space. The car's driver, Anamaria Guadalupe Garcia, 23, of Springdale Drive, Asheboro, told Officer E.L. Brady that she heard a bump at the left rear of her Nissan as she was backing the car.

