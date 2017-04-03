Pedestrian struck in Sheetz parking lot Updated at
According to a report from the Asheboro Police Department, Tony Anthony Smith, 35, of Jackson Springs, was walking from the gas pumps to the store at 1065 E. Dixie Drive, Asheboro, when a car backed into him from a parking space. The car's driver, Anamaria Guadalupe Garcia, 23, of Springdale Drive, Asheboro, told Officer E.L. Brady that she heard a bump at the left rear of her Nissan as she was backing the car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Stephens Hit & Run
|Sun
|RGS
|1
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|18
|I still love you (Jul '15)
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|3
|hot girl nice azz
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|4
|25 Years ago TODAY "THE SHOT" .. 25 YEARS LATE...
|Mar 28
|Reality
|1
|Keith Collins
|Mar 24
|In the know
|1
|Who has rental property
|Mar 17
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC