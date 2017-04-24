Pedestrian in good condition after wheelchair struck by car

The Asheboro Fire Department assisted Ash-Rand Rescue and EMS and the Asheboro Police Department after a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle Monday evening at the intersection of Academy and Fayetteville Streets, Assistant Fire Chief Eddie Cockman told The Courier-Tribune on Tuesday. At about 11 p.m., Trudy Herring of Asheboro was driving south on Fayetteville Street at the intersection of Academy Street when her car, a 1999 Honda Civic, struck Douglas Poole of Asheboro, according to the police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.