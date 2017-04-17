Partnershipa s a Jungle Booka gala on...

Partnershipa s a Jungle Booka gala on April 22

Read more: Courier-Tribune

The Randolph Partnership for Children is hosting the annual Gala for the Children on Saturday, April 22, from 6:30-10 p.m. at The Cetwick Event Center, 162 N. Cherry St., Asheboro. An annual affair that heralds the beauty and renewal of spring, the gala is always themed around a well-known children's book, emphasizing the partnership's focus on family literacy and the importance of reading to children from a very young age.

