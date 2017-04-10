Part of Cedar Creek Drive will be one lane until November
A culvert replacement project will alter the flow of traffic on Cedar Creek Drive in Asheboro starting Monday, April 17. Although work is scheduled for the daytime on weekdays, the revised traffic pattern will reduce the two-lane road to one lane for about 500 feet for the duration of the project. When vehicles approach the work site from either direction, they need to stop at a stop sign and check to see if a vehicle is approaching from the opposite direction before continuing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Asheboro police serve search warrant and seize ... (Apr '13)
|Apr 11
|Efraim Shultz The...
|2
|Tiffany Stephens Hit & Run
|Apr 2
|RGS
|1
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|18
|I still love you (Jul '15)
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|3
|hot girl nice azz
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|4
|25 Years ago TODAY "THE SHOT" .. 25 YEARS LATE...
|Mar 28
|Reality
|1
|Keith Collins
|Mar 24
|In the know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC