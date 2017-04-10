Part of Cedar Creek Drive will be one lane until November

A culvert replacement project will alter the flow of traffic on Cedar Creek Drive in Asheboro starting Monday, April 17. Although work is scheduled for the daytime on weekdays, the revised traffic pattern will reduce the two-lane road to one lane for about 500 feet for the duration of the project. When vehicles approach the work site from either direction, they need to stop at a stop sign and check to see if a vehicle is approaching from the opposite direction before continuing.

