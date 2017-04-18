Novelist debuts epic tale of Col. David Fanning at Asheboro library
Get into "A Passel of Trouble" at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro, as author Joe Epley debuts his novel about the life of Col. David Fanning, the notorious - or heroic, depending on your point of view - Loyalist militia leader in the Revolutionary War.
