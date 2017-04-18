New Rotarian Posted at
The Asheboro Rotary Club welcomed new member Cathryn Davis during an induction ceremony Tuesday at Pinewood Country Club. Pictured are, Davis, left, and her sponsor, Elizabeth Mitchell, the club's secretary/president-elect.
