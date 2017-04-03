New extension office gets rave reviews Updated at
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Randolph County Center held a ribbon cutting and open house at its new facility on Friday afternoon. The agency moved from its location at 112 W. Walker Ave. in March to Hillside Shopping Center at 1103 S. Fayetteville St. The move was necessitated by the county's sale of the Daymark building on Walker Avenue to Sandhills Mental Health.
