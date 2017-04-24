McCorkle returns to speak at Sunset T...

McCorkle returns to speak at Sunset Theatre

Southern writer and acclaimed author Jill McCorkle must be a special person. Who else can claim to have her very first two novels released on the same day - both to much critical acclaim? McCorkle, the author of 10 books and four story collections, will be the guest speaker at the Friends of the Library Annual Meeting on Thursday, May 11, at the Sunset Theatre, 234 Sunset Ave., Asheboro.

