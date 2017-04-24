Learn canning basics in May 2 class
Join N.C. Cooperative Extension Agent Jeannie Leonard for "The Basics of Canning" at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 - and check out the expanded kitchen facilities - at the new N.C. Cooperative Extension Service headquarters, 1003 S. Fayetteville St. , Asheboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|19 hr
|Roy
|71
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Apr 15
|former student
|31
|Asheboro police serve search warrant and seize ... (Apr '13)
|Apr 11
|Efraim Shultz The...
|2
|Tiffany Stephens Hit & Run
|Apr 2
|RGS
|1
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|18
|I still love you (Jul '15)
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|3
|hot girl nice azz
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|4
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC