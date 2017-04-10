Learn about addiction to painkillers May 19 at RCC
The "2017 Substance Abuse & Mental Health Symposium: The Prescribed Addiction" is scheduled for 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, May 19, in the JB and Claire Davis Corporate Training Center in the Continuing Education and Industrial Center, 413 Industrial Park Ave., Asheboro. Continuing Education Units will be offered.
