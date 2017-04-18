Lawsuit contends General Assembly hel...

Lawsuit contends General Assembly held illegal session

Common Cause North Carolina, a nonpartisan good-government group, and 10 North Carolina residents filed the lawsuit, alleging that the session was unconstitutional because lawmakers gave citizens little advance notice they were meeting and no notice of what legislation was under consideration. "How can citizens participate in a session that hardly has a notice of it happening? How can 9 million-plus citizens expect to have any idea what their representatives are doing? How can they register their views and participate in that process? Of course, the answer is they cannot," Bob Phillips, executive director of Common Cause, said at a news conference outside the Legislative Building.

