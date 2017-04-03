Knee Deep In Bluegrass TV production begins
Cindy Baucom's Knee Deep In Bluegrass radio program is well on its way to television, with production now underway for her new broadcast showcasing bluegrass music videos. The first 14 episodes have been shot and are now being edited for broadcast starting this fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiffany Stephens Hit & Run
|Apr 2
|RGS
|1
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|18
|I still love you (Jul '15)
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|3
|hot girl nice azz
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|4
|25 Years ago TODAY "THE SHOT" .. 25 YEARS LATE...
|Mar 28
|Reality
|1
|Keith Collins
|Mar 24
|In the know
|1
|Who has rental property
|Mar 17
|Sam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC