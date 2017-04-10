In a Play Daze Updated at
Children play for the sake of playing during the Randolph Partnership for Children's 5th annual Play Daze on April 12. The nonprofit hosted over 700 children at North Asheboro Park, offering a plethora of activities from fort building to a drum circle to nature art to a bike ostacle course, all to to encourage them to explore and, well, be just kids. Active play helps children to stay healthy, regulates emotions, relieves stress, develops creativity and builds confidence.
