Habitat hosts fund-raiser

Habitat for Humanity of Randolph County will host its annual Bar-b-que Festival & Caraway Velo Club bike ride on Saturday, May 13. The day full of fun will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Bicentennial Park area of downtown Asheboro. Barbecue or chicken plates with beans, slaw and rolls will be available for $8 and barbecue or chicken sandwiches will be $5.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.