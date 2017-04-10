Habitat home dedication Updated at

The Miranda family - Kaydence, 3; mom, Jennifer; Carissa, 13; and Aaliyah, 10 months, held by her dad, Chris - stands on the porch of their new home in Asheboro during the April 9 dedication with friends and Habitat for Humanity of Randolph County volunteers and officials. The family was happy to leave a cramped mobile home and move into their new house on Peachtree Street.

