Great Oak Landfill holds grand opening
Great Oak Landfill held a grand opening ceremony Tuesday and used the occasion to stress its dedication to the environment. The regional landfill on Old Cedar Falls Road opened earlier this year and currently collects an average of 2,000 tons of garbage per day.
