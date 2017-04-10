Get into spirit of WWII with museum H...

Get into spirit of WWII with museum Hangar Dance Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

The N.C. Aviation Museum & Hall of Fame will go through a time warp - all the way back to the World War II era for the its 10th Annual Spring Fling Hangar Dance. The dance will take place at Hangar 2 at the museum, located at the Asheboro Regional Airport, on Saturday, April 29, from 6:30-10 p.m. The Randolph Jazz Band will one again perform for everyone's dancing pleasure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12) Sat former student 31
News Asheboro police serve search warrant and seize ... (Apr '13) Apr 11 Efraim Shultz The... 2
Tiffany Stephens Hit & Run Apr 2 RGS 1
men who cheat and liars (Jun '13) Mar 29 Tad Rogers 18
I still love you (Jul '15) Mar 29 Tad Rogers 3
hot girl nice azz Mar 29 Tad Rogers 4
25 Years ago TODAY "THE SHOT" .. 25 YEARS LATE... Mar 28 Reality 1
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,173

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC