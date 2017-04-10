Get into spirit of WWII with museum Hangar Dance Updated at

The N.C. Aviation Museum & Hall of Fame will go through a time warp - all the way back to the World War II era for the its 10th Annual Spring Fling Hangar Dance. The dance will take place at Hangar 2 at the museum, located at the Asheboro Regional Airport, on Saturday, April 29, from 6:30-10 p.m. The Randolph Jazz Band will one again perform for everyone's dancing pleasure.

