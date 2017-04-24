Dance recital
The students of Candy Brooks Dance Studio will present their 56th annual dance recital on Saturday, May 6, at 1 p.m. at the Asheboro High School auditorium, 1221 S. Park St., Asheboro. This event is free and open to the public.
