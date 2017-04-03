Court Results
* Aaron Lee Black, 53, 101 Sibbett St., Randleman, guilty of misdemeanor probation violation out of county, remit supervision fees, terminate probation. * Brian Douglas Blount, 48, 4150 Dawnwood Drive, Trinity, guilty of probation violation, defendant denies probation violation, defendant to continue on probation.
