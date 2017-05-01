Court Results, 4-30-17

* Ernesto Jamari Asher, 20, 683 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty, guilty of common law robbery- Alford Plea, fined $422.50 in court costs, sentenced to 13-25 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections to run concurrently with earlier sentence, destroy seized contraband. * Dusty Allen Blankenship, 36, 3401 Spoons Chapel Road, Asheboro, guilty of larceny from the person, fined $867.50 in court costs, sentenced to 7-18 months active sentence in Department of Adult Corrections, waive rights for probation officer to monitor prescription medication.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.