County looking to make land swap at megasite

Monday night at its May meeting, the Randolph County Board of Commissioners will consider the transfer of land with the N.C. Railroad at the Greensboro/Randolph Megasite near Liberty. The commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 1, at the Historic 1909 Courthouse at 145 Worth St., Asheboro.

