County looking to make land swap at megasite
Monday night at its May meeting, the Randolph County Board of Commissioners will consider the transfer of land with the N.C. Railroad at the Greensboro/Randolph Megasite near Liberty. The commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, May 1, at the Historic 1909 Courthouse at 145 Worth St., Asheboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|5 hr
|luci
|34
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
|Asheboro police serve search warrant and seize ... (Apr '13)
|Apr 11
|Efraim Shultz The...
|2
|Tiffany Stephens Hit & Run
|Apr 2
|RGS
|1
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|Mar '17
|Tad Rogers
|18
|I still love you (Jul '15)
|Mar '17
|Tad Rogers
|3
|hot girl nice azz
|Mar '17
|Tad Rogers
|4
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC