Cooperative Extension Office celebrates new location

The Randolph County Cooperative Extension Office celebrated the opening of its new office at 1003 S. Fayetteville St. with a ribbon cutting Friday, April 7. Attending the event, along with more than 100 community supporters, were, from left, Randolph County Commissioner Stan Haywood, Asheboro City Councilman Walker Moffitt, Mayor David Smith, Randolph County Commissioner Chairman David Allen, Extension Director Jonathan Black, Chamber Chairman John Revell, Randolph County Manager Hal Johnson and Randolph County Sheriff Robert Graves.

