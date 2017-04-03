Cooperative Extension offers open house to public
The Randolph County Cooperative Extension invites you to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location at 1003 S. Fayetteville St., Asheboro, Friday at 4:30 p.m. It will be followed by an open house showcasing the positive impact Extension has had on the residents of Randolph County in 2016. Invited attendees include the county commissioners, Asheboro Mayor David Smith and N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.
