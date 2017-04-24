Class teaches caregiver skills

Randolph County Senior Adults along with Randolph Health StayWell Senior Care will hold a free Caregiver Skills Class for family caregivers on Thursday, May 9, from 6-8 p.m. at StayWell Senior Care, 809 Curry Drive, Asheboro. Caregivers have expressed a need to learn how to physically care for their loved ones, especially as their needs change.

