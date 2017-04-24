City accepts gold award for 23rd cons...

City accepts gold award for 23rd consecutive year at Safety Awards Luncheon

The N.C. Department of Labor honored area employers and employees at the agency's annual safety awards banquet Thursday at the AVS Banquet Centre. The event was hosted by the Asheboro/Randolph Chamber of Commerce and the N.C. Department of Labor.

