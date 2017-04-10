Cemetery walk at old Asheboro cemeter...

Cemetery walk at old Asheboro cemetery Saturday

A Walk Thru the Past at the old Asheboro cemetery, at the corner of White Oak Street and West Salisbury Street , is set for Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m. The walk will be led by Ricky Allred, who will introduce you to business, political and religious leaders who "reside" in the cemetery, as well as "regular folk" about whom you might not otherwise hear.

