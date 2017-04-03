Caregiver series begins April 21

Martha McDowell presents "The Five Love Languages for Caregivers," the first event in Randolph Community College's Celebrate Caregiving series, on Friday, April 21, from 8 a.m.-noon in RCC's Continuing Education & Industrial Center, 413 Industrial Park Ave., Asheboro. Registration is at 7:45 a.m. Cost is $20.

