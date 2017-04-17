Car fire: a When I pull over, I want you to bail outa Updated at

Car fire: a When I pull over, I want ...

Thanks to quick thinking, an Asheboro family escaped injury when their car burst into flames shortly after it started smoking as they drove down Interstate 73/74 Monday afternoon. Angie Barr; husband, Brian; and son, Nathaniel, were southbound on the interstate shortly before 2:30 p.m., returning to their Zoo Parkway home from a doctor's appointment.

