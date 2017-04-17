Car fire: a When I pull over, I want you to bail outa Updated at
Thanks to quick thinking, an Asheboro family escaped injury when their car burst into flames shortly after it started smoking as they drove down Interstate 73/74 Monday afternoon. Angie Barr; husband, Brian; and son, Nathaniel, were southbound on the interstate shortly before 2:30 p.m., returning to their Zoo Parkway home from a doctor's appointment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Sat
|former student
|31
|Asheboro police serve search warrant and seize ... (Apr '13)
|Apr 11
|Efraim Shultz The...
|2
|Tiffany Stephens Hit & Run
|Apr 2
|RGS
|1
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|18
|I still love you (Jul '15)
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|3
|hot girl nice azz
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|4
|25 Years ago TODAY "THE SHOT" .. 25 YEARS LATE...
|Mar 28
|Reality
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC