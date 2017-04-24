Brightside Gallery hosts Boswell book signing May 6
Brightside Gallery, 170 Worth St., Asheboro, will host a book signing on its front porch featuring Greensboro author Susan Swicegood Boswell and her new book, "The Long Way Home: Stories of Life Beyond Goat Pasture Road," on Saturday, May 6, from noon-4 p.m. Boswell will read excerpts from her book at 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Nibblies and Sangria will be available for book-signing visitors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Asheboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pritchard to be paroled (Jun '07)
|Apr 26
|Roy
|71
|Farmer's Girls' School (Sep '12)
|Apr 15
|former student
|31
|Asheboro police serve search warrant and seize ... (Apr '13)
|Apr 11
|Efraim Shultz The...
|2
|Tiffany Stephens Hit & Run
|Apr 2
|RGS
|1
|men who cheat and liars (Jun '13)
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|18
|I still love you (Jul '15)
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|3
|hot girl nice azz
|Mar 29
|Tad Rogers
|4
Find what you want!
Search Asheboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC