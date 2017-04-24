Brightside Gallery hosts Boswell book signing May 6

Brightside Gallery, 170 Worth St., Asheboro, will host a book signing on its front porch featuring Greensboro author Susan Swicegood Boswell and her new book, "The Long Way Home: Stories of Life Beyond Goat Pasture Road," on Saturday, May 6, from noon-4 p.m. Boswell will read excerpts from her book at 2 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Nibblies and Sangria will be available for book-signing visitors.

