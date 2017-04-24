Asheboro woman survives car splitting in half Updated at

According to a report by N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper B.H. Pike, Asia Chantel Cox, 24, of Lot 8A, 2738 Pilot Mountain Road, Asheboro, was traveling north on Moffitt Mill Road, Ramseur, in a 2005 Honda passenger car at approximately 12:24 a.m. Sunday. Robert James Weary Jr., 18, of 7082 Erect Road, Seagrove, was heading south in a 1997 Dodge truck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.