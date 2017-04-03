Asheboro woman shot in her apartment Updated at

A woman was shot in the leg in the early hours of Wednesday morning by a man who kicked the back door open at her apartment, according to a report from the Asheboro Police Department. Ahylea M. Willard, 26, of Northwood Drive, Asheboro, told officers that the man who broke into her apartment at about 3 a.m. was black, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and about 140 pounds.

