Asheboro, Seagrove among grant recipients
Asheboro and Seagrove were among the recipients of grants approved by the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority for renovations that will add new jobs. N.C. Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland announced Thursday that RIA had approved 22 grant requests totaling $10,637,897.
