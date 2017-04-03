Asheboro packaging maker to expand
A plant in Asheboro is adding 22 jobs as part of a $6.7 million expansion, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday. SouthCorr LLC, a manufacturer of corrugated packaging material, will expand its manufacturing facility.
