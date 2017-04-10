Allred Street bridge replacement coming
The N.C. Department of Transportation will close a portion of Allred Street in Asheboro on Monday, April 17, to replace the current 55-year-old two-lane bridge over Penwood Branch with an aluminum culvert. The culvert, costing $586,414, is replacing a structurally deficient and functionally obsolete bridge.
