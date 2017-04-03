a Veterans Treatment Court 101a presentations Monday
Mark Teachey, administrator of the first Veterans Treatment Court program in North Carolina, which began in Harnett County in 2013, and retired Lieutenant Colonel, U.S. Army, will conduct "Veterans Treatment Court 101" presentations in Moore and Randolph counties on Monday, April 3, as shown below: * Randolph County: 2:30 p.m. at the Asheboro Public Library, 201 Worth St., Asheboro, in the community meeting room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
