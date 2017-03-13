We need to work on our public image

Regarding Annette Jordan's editorial, "We are not receptive to KKK's message" from March 14, maybe it's not as obvious in Asheboro proper, but whether any of us like it or not, Randolph County does have the image, alluded to in the quoted Facebook comment, of being somewhere the KKK would find a receptive audience. I cannot tell you how many times I have heard the statement, "The reason our schools have such low scores is because of all the Mexicans."

