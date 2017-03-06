UGA students back at Habitat for 18th year Updated at
Students from the University of Georgia have come to Randolph County this week, primarily working on a Habitat for Humanity home but also lending a hand to a couple of other agencies. Instead of spending their spring break on sunny beaches, they decided to get down and dirty on a construction project to benefit a Habitat family.
