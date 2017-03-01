UFO investigator guest speaker at library Saturday
If so, come on out to the next NC MUFON chapter meeting on Saturday, March 4, at the Asheboro Public Library, beginning at 2 p.m. The guest speaker will be author and longtime UFO investigator Rob Shelsky. He will be sharing research and information from his book, "Deadly UFOs and the Disappeared."
|Daniellle king Duvall (Jan '16)
|Feb 23
|Matlock fan
|3
|anyone know this girl
|Feb 14
|Dez Nutz
|10
|Ramseur Music Thread
|Feb 4
|Musikologist
|1
|heroine (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Junkie
|2
|Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Willie B Hardigan
|13
|anyone know ashly payne
|Jan '17
|joe
|1
|hot girl nice azz
|Jan '17
|joe
|3
