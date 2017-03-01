U.S. Congressman Mark Walker opens Asheboro office
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for U.S. Congressman Mark Walker's new office, 222 Sunset Ave., on Feb. 24. Numerous elected officials and community representatives were present for the event. Pictured, from left, are Asheboro Mayor David Smith, Congressman Mark Walker, Chamber Chairman John Revell and Randolph County Commissioner Stan Haywood.
