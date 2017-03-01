Turn, turn, turn

Turn, turn, turn

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Attendees at the 30th Annual Potters Conference in downtown Asheboro watch as potter David MacDonald demonstrates how to work with clay at the The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Adult REC center on Salisbury Street. MacDonald was one of several guest potters at the annual conference which continues today and Sunday in the downtown Asheboro area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Daniellle king Duvall (Jan '16) Feb 23 Matlock fan 3
anyone know this girl Feb 14 Dez Nutz 10
Ramseur Music Thread Feb 4 Musikologist 1
heroine (Dec '12) Jan '17 Junkie 2
Who on here knows Tessa Scott? (May '09) Jan '17 Willie B Hardigan 13
anyone know ashly payne Jan '17 joe 1
hot girl nice azz Jan '17 joe 3
See all Asheboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheboro Forum Now

Asheboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Asheboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,141 • Total comments across all topics: 279,288,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC