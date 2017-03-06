TriadWorks kicks off NCWorks Certifie...

TriadWorks kicks off NCWorks Certified Career Pathways

Nearly 100 representatives from industry, community colleges, universities, K-12 schools and community leaders from 14 counties came together in Asheboro on Feb. 23 to kick off the NCWorks Certified Career Pathways in aviation, advanced manufacturing, and transportation and logistics. They also heard about the completed pathway recently certified for nursing.

