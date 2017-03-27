Thursday courthouse prayers begin in July
Each Thursday morning and evening, Scripture reading and a prayer led by a different minister will be held from 7:20-7:35 a.m. and from 5:45-6 p.m. on the Randolph County Historic Courthouse lawn, 145 Worth St., Asheboro.
